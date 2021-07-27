8K Technology Market 2019 With Expected Growth Top Key Companies- BOE Japan, Canon, Dell, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Red Digital Cinema, Samsung, Sharp

The 8K technology refers to the 8K resolution with a display of around 8000 pixels width. The technology is also known by the name of UHD-2 and is by far the highest ultra-high definition resolution in the digital world. 8K displays are succeeded by 4K resolution and provide a resolution of 7680 × 4320 or 33.2 megapixels. 8K enables a high level of sharpness with even more realistic images. The technology will allow filmmakers to shoot at a further distance and zoom or crop digitally post-production.

The “Global 8K Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 8K technology market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global 8K technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: BOE Japan Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell, Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, LG Electronics., Panasonic Corporation, Red Digital Cinema, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation

The 8K technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advancements in display technology coupled with the growing markets for bigger screen televisions with high resolution. Also, the availability of various products enabling 8K content creation and delivery and government support is likely to fuel the market growth. However, uncertainty about the use of technology in smartphones and tablets may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, the 8K technology market is likely to witness significant opportunities with the advent of 5G and growing on-demand content during the forecast period.

The global 8K technology market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as monitor, television, camera, fulldome and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as medical, entertainment, consumers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 8K technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 8K technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

8K technology Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem.

