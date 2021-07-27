Application Container Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025

Overview of Application Container Market

According to a recent report titled, Application Container Market by Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global application container market was valued at $698 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,202 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658971/sample

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper the growth of the application container market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Application Container market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Small-& Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658971/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876