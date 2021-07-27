Athletic Footwear Market is expected to thrive Worldwide | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report
Athletic Footwear Market report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $114.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the period 2016 – 2022.
Large population size coupled with rising disposable income and the increasing health and fitness awareness are amongst the major factors boosting the demand for high-end athletic footwear in developing markets. Increasing sales through online channel, innovative product launches and attractive marketing and promotional strategies followed by the companies are other factors that have fuelled the overall growth of the athletic footwear market. Increasing environmental concerns and rising prices of raw materials have emerged as the major challenges for the players operating in the market. However, the market is anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities owing to changing consumer lifestyles and increasing penetration of online retailing.
The global athletic footwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, users and geography. By product type, the global athletic footwear market is further categorized into four sub segments which include sports shoes, running and walking shoes, hiking and backpacking shoes and aerobic and gym wear shoes. By user, the market is segmented as men, women and kids. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asics and Puma are popular athletic footwear brands in Europe while, in North America, Skechers, New Balance and VF Corporation have a stronger presence.
Companies profiled in the report include Asics Corporation, Adidas AG, Puma SE, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., FILA, Inc., New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., K-Swiss and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Among the aforementioned companies, Adidas and Nike have a large number of retail outlets, a strong distribution channel and a large consumer base worldwide, making them the leading companies in the global athletic footwear market.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and future market trends in the world athletic footwear market to identify the potential investment pockets.
Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts from 2016 to 2022 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market.
Porters Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.
Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of the various stakeholders involved in the value chain.
