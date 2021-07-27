Automotive Radar Sensors Market to Witness Huge Growth at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period

Automotive radars are driver assistance systems that use sensors to detect the speed and range of objects in proximity of the vehicle. It is a core sensor (range, speed) of driver assistance systems: long range (LRR) for Adaptive Cruise Control, medium range (MRR) for cross traffic alert and lane change assist, short-range (SRR) for parking aid, obstacle/pedestrian detection. A key component of ADAS is radar systems that constantly sense the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and safety.

Global Automotive radar sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Increase in number of RADAR sensors used per vehicle, rising government regulations for vehicle safety and increase in adoption of ADAS technology by OEMS and increased demand for premium segment vehicles are some of the key driving factors. However, the high cost of radar sensors and the corresponding technology is one of the key restraints of the market.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016178

Some of the key players in Automotive Radar Sensors are Boston Scientific Corporation, Market Drot, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ST. Jude Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, Medtronic Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cordis Corporation (A Jnj Company), GE Healthcare, AngioDynamics, Inc.

Amongst Application, Intelligent parking assistant segment is held significant during the growth of the forecast period. Vehicle equipped with the intelligent parking assist system(IPAS) in-dash screen and button controls, the car can steer itself into a parking space with little input from the user. It has several outstanding characteristics, such as intelligent prompts for parking dynamic track, reading the data of original parking, giving reference to the car exact position itself. North America estimated to be the largest market, by value, for automotive radar systems owing to the safety regulations in the region. Increased awareness towards safety features has also fueled the demand in the region.

Further the Competitive landscape of the Automotive Radar Sensors market is analyzed including leading companies ruling the market. Major financial deals that have shaped the market in recent years have been identified. The Trends and Strategies section highlights potential future developments in the market and suggests approaches that can be adopted by companies for effective decision making.

The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth. It encompasses all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It Compare Automotive Radar Sensors market with the country’s population and economy to understand the importance of the market by country and how it is changing.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016178

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Range

6 Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Application

7 Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type

8 Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]