Awning Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Key Players include Advanced Design Awning & Sign, Awning Company of America, Carroll Awning, Eide Industries
Overview of Awning Market
The global awning market was valued at $6,765.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $11,042.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Awnings are made of fabric or other material sheets supported with aluminum, iron, or wooden structures. These are deployed at doors, windows, patio, and gardens to provide shade. Both commercial and residential sector benefit from its various applications. They add style to homes by flattering the architectural design and coloring.
Awnings acts as a reliable means to provide shade over windows, doors, decks, patios, and walkway. It is cheaper than concrete shades roofing shelter. Moreover, it beautifies the building and protects furniture, flooring, and artwork from sun damage. In addition, sensor technology in retractable awning senses adverse weather conditions to prevent damage to the product. Moreover, remote-based retractable awning can be closed easily without using manual intervention or going out of the house to fold the awning. However, high purchasing and installation cost of retractable awning is a challenge faced by vendors to tap the residential awning market. In addition, even less expensive fixed awnings are not durable and require frequent change of fabric and maintenance of awning structure.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players profiled in this report include Advanced Design Awning & Sign, Awning Company of America, Carroll Awning, Eide Industries, KE Durasol, Marygrove awning, NuImage Awnings, Sunair Awnings, Sunesta, and Sunsetter Products.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Awning market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
Fixed Awning
Retractable Awning
Manual
Motorized
By Product
Patio
Window
Freestanding
Others
By Industry
Commercial
Residential
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD AWNING MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD AWNING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD AWNING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
