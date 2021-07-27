Biologics Market by Technology, Application, Geography Analysis and Forecast to 2027 with Leading Key Players-F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company

Worldwide Biologics Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the global industry with a focus on the latest market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Biologics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Biologics Market Players: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and CELGENE CORPORATION among others.

Biologics are drugs in the form of genetically engineered proteins derivative of human genes. The biologics can be composed of proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. Advanced biotechnology techniques and complex processes are used to manufacture biologics, as they are important for biomedical research.

An exclusive Biologics market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Biologics Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Biologics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biologics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment includes, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the biologics market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the intensive R&D activities, innovative drug formulations, and a large number of clinical trials focused on large-molecule drug discovery. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the biologics market due to rise in favorable regulations for the approval of biologics, influx of global pharmaceutical companies setting up their biologics production facilities in emerging markets, majorly China.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Biologics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Biologics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Biologics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

