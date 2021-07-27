Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.

The report found on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) analyses, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market and explores all the market dynamics which influence its growth. Our proficient analysts employ robust research methodologies to identify the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market drivers and constraints. The report comprises overview, trends, growth opportunities, segmental analysis, regional study, eminent and emerging vendors, and latest update of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of specific business related functions, typically IT related, to a third party service provider. This process usually involves multi-year, lucrative contracts between the client firm and service provider firm. Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers. Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.

In 2018, the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South Americ

The positioning of end-to-end processes as part of business services can enable enterprises to adopt new technologies more quickly and benefit from them sooner. Organizations have deployed digital capabilities such as mobile, social, cloud, data, and analytics to their offices to optimize middle-office processes. The addition of a layer of robotics and advanced cognitive capabilities can aid in building a business service friendly organization not just for efficacy but also to drive general enterprise business results. Numerous businesses are progressing the use of advanced analytics services to business service organizations to influence talent across the enterprise. Also, retailers are using progressive analytics to appraise consumer buying channels. As companies are changing their overall business models, a vital component in the formation and evolution of global business services organizations that package transactional and expertise-based services across the range of back and middle-office processes to make a swift platform for effectiveness and efficiency.

