Coastal Surveillance – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

Coastal surveillance act as a “virtual fence” that is recognition, identification, tracking and destruction of the intruders. Coastal surveillance systems are also coupled with geographic information systems to provide the efficient management and operation of automated container placement for security purposes.

According to Publisher, the Global Coastal Surveillance market accounted for $30.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $48.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyber frauds and attacks and emergence of big data analytics are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals is restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coastal Surveillance include Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, Frequentis AG, Vissim as, Saab AB, Selex Es S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Signalis S.A.S, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. , Rolta India, Kelvin Hughes and Tokyo Keiki Inc.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.Further the segmentation of the market is analyzed

Structures Covered:

– National

– Regional

– Port

Scales Covered:

– Moderate-Scale Surveillance

– Large-Scale Surveillance

Applications Covered:

– Command & Control

– Computers

– Surveillance & Reconnaissance

– Communication

– Intelligence

– Electronic Warfare

End Users Covered:

– Navy

– Coast Guard

– Other End Users

By End-User, Naval held significant growth during the forecast period due to several advantages such as availability of wider tracking areas, less interruption, and easier coordination. Based on geography, Asia pacific commanded the largest market share due to availability of well-developed Coastal Surveillance systems due to transportation from different countries.

