Compact Construction Equipment Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2023 | Key Players include JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang

Overview of Compact Construction Equipment Market

The global compact construction equipment market size was $6,250 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,438 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Compact construction equipment comprises of equipment and machineries, which are compact in size, can be easily relocated from one place to another, and deliver performance equivalent to that of the heavy machineries.

Increase in construction activities and rise in application in mining and agriculture industry propel the demand for compact construction equipment. In addition, the portable and compact size, light weight, and robust performance leads to the growth of the compact construction equipment market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce and high manufacturing cost of the equipment are major challenges faced by the players operating in the market. Increase in pace of infrastructural improvement and rise in demand for renewable energy offer promising opportunities for players in the compact construction equipment industry. Moreover, lack of standardization of machinery also provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Caterpillar, Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

JCB, Inc.

John Deere

King Machinery

Komatsu

Mustang

Sany

Volvo

XCMG

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Compact Construction Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Equipment

Backhoe Loader

Excavators

Skid Steer Loader

Telehandler

Track Loader

Others

By End-user Industry

Metal & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Application

Loading

Excavation

Material Handling

Lifting & Hoisting

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

