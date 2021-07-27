Compact Construction Equipment Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2023 | Key Players include JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang
Overview of Compact Construction Equipment Market
The global compact construction equipment market size was $6,250 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,438 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Compact construction equipment comprises of equipment and machineries, which are compact in size, can be easily relocated from one place to another, and deliver performance equivalent to that of the heavy machineries.
Increase in construction activities and rise in application in mining and agriculture industry propel the demand for compact construction equipment. In addition, the portable and compact size, light weight, and robust performance leads to the growth of the compact construction equipment market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce and high manufacturing cost of the equipment are major challenges faced by the players operating in the market. Increase in pace of infrastructural improvement and rise in demand for renewable energy offer promising opportunities for players in the compact construction equipment industry. Moreover, lack of standardization of machinery also provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Caterpillar, Inc.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
JCB, Inc.
John Deere
King Machinery
Komatsu
Mustang
Sany
Volvo
XCMG
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Compact Construction Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Equipment
Backhoe Loader
Excavators
Skid Steer Loader
Telehandler
Track Loader
Others
By End-user Industry
Metal & Mining
Construction
Agriculture
Others
By Application
Loading
Excavation
Material Handling
Lifting & Hoisting
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
