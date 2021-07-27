Compound Semiconductor Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research | Cree , International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Renesas Electronics

The global compound semiconductor market was valued at $66,623 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $142,586 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Compound semiconductors, such as GaN and SiC, comprises two or more elements of the periodic table, and are synthesized using deposition technologies. The devices manufactured using semiconductors form essential components of most electronic circuits, , as they possess unique properties such as, wide bandgap, high operational temperatures, high current & voltage holding capacity, and ability to generate microwave signals.

The global compound semiconductor market is driven by widespread applications of gallium nitride electronics and rise in demand for different automotive electronics in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increase in demand for optoelectronics devices & wireless communication technologies and rise in adoption of photovoltaics boost the market growth. In addition, evolution of compound semiconductor compliant technology & products in the Asia-Pacific region and increase in volume of data transactions drive the market growth. However, rise in compatibility issues related to high-end materials, such as silicon, restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of GaN in smart grid as compared to traditional silicon semiconductors is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The global compound semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of type, deposition technology, product, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into III-V compound semiconductors, II-VI compound semiconductors, sapphire, IV-IV compound semiconductors, and others (aluminum gallium arsenide (ALGAAS), aluminum indium arsenide (ALINAS), aluminum gallium nitride (ALGAN), aluminum gallium phosphide (ALGAP), indium gallium nitride (INGAN), cadmium zinc telluride (CDZNTE), and mercury cadmium telluride (HGCDTE)). The III-V compound semiconductors segment is further divided into gallium nitride (GAN), gallium phosphide (GAP), gallium arsenide (GAAS), indium phosphide (INP), and indium antimonide (INSB).

The II-VI compound semiconductors segment is classified into cadmium selenide (CDSE), cadmium telluride (CDTE), and zinc selenide (ZNSE). The IV-IV compound semiconductors segment is bifurcated into silicon carbide (SIC) and silicon germanium (SIGE). Based on deposition technology, the market is divided into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), hydride vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE), ammonothermal, liquid phase epitaxy (LPE), atomic layer deposition (ALD), and others. On the basis of product, it is categorized into power semiconductor, transistors, integrated circuits (ICs), diodes & rectifiers, and others. The transistors segment is further classified into high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and metal semiconductor field effect transistors (MESFETs). ICs are further bifurcated into monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs). The diode & rectifiers segment is further divided into PIN diode, Zener diode, Schottky diode, and light emitting diode. The applications covered in this study include IT & telecom, industrial and energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Cree Inc., International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, and Toshiba Corporation.

The IT & telecom segment is further categorized into signal amplifiers & switching systems, satellite communication applications, radar applications, and RF. The aerospace & defense segment is classified into combat vehicles, ships & vessels, and microwave radiation. The industrial and energy & power segment is further bifurcated into wind turbines and wind power systems. The consumer electronics segment is further divided into inverters in consumer applications, LED lighting in consumer applications, and switch mode consumer power supply systems. The automotive segment is further categorized into electric vehicles & hybrid electric vehicles, automotive braking systems, rail traction, and automobile motor drives. The healthcare segment is bifurcated into implantable medical devices and biomedical electronics.

