Corrosion Inhibitor Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

Global Corrosion Inhibitor Industry

The Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to grow at a modest growth rate during 2018-2023. The Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is driven by rising demand from metal industries, power generation, oil & gas industries. Corrosion is a menace and it is responsible for the loss of billions of dollars every year. As a result, there is significant demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Additionally, with the introduction of eco-friendly or non-toxic corrosion inhibitors are boosting the growth of the market. Huge investment by government and private players in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market has created huge scope for corrosion inhibitors market. Growth of construction industries, water treatment, metal, oil & gas industries created huge demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. R&D by Corrosion Inhibitor players and technological advancement are fueling the growth of global corrosion inhibitor market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are contributing in the growth of global corrosion inhibitors market by significant adoption of corrosion inhibitors product in petroleum pipeline, water treatment, construction and other industries.

However, high cost of corrosion inhibitors and stringent government regulations are affecting the market growth. The key players of Corrosion Inhibitor Market such as, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE, Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products are constantly focusing on partnership, mergers & acquisition, R&D to expand and reach masses. Corrosion inhibitors have considerable demand to prevent system shutdowns and loss of heat transfer, extend equipment life and avoid product contamination. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis, Market Determinants, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights and Company Profiling.

North America contributes highest in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market followed by Europe due to various pivotal factors which includes growth in construction & shell gas exploration and rising adoption of environmental friendly corrosion inhibitors. APAC is the most emerging economy with significant contribution from China, India, Japan and Korea. Construction, metal, water treatment and petroleum industries are expected to create significant demand for corrosion inhibitors market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are key factors driving the corrosion inhibitor market in APAC region.

The key players in the global corrosion inhibitor market include as Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products and chemical, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE.

Global Corrosion Inhibitor market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end user and geography. The major segment in global corrosion inhibitor market by end user includes: metal, oil& gas, pulp and paper, power generation, chemical processing and so on which are adopted significantly due to global rise in adoption of non-toxic corrosion inhibitors. Non-toxic and eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors are preferred across the globe.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of corrosion inhibitor market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

