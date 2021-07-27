Data Center Power Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Prominent Players like Emerson Network Power, Raritan, Rittal , Schneider Electric , Cummins Power Generation , Delta Power Solutions , Eaton Corporation

Power is one of the most important elements for effectively and efficiently running data centers. Power contributes more than half of the operational cost in running data centers. Availability of cost effective and energy efficient power solutions are must for smooth functionality of a data center ensuring lower downtime.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Power Market with detailed market segmentation by various solutions, services, vertical, and geography. The global data center power market is expected to witness a good growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand and requirement of energy efficient solutions, which will ultimately help organizations to reduce energy consumption and also the downtime. The increasing demand for energy efficient solutions among data centers is driving the data center power market.

Key players profiled in the report include Emerson Network Power, Raritan, Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG , Schneider Electric SE , Cummins Power Generation , Delta Power Solutions , Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric , CyberPower Systems and ABB Ltd.

The objectives of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global data center power market

– To analyze and forecast the global data center power market on the basis of solutions type, services, and verticals

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data center power market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

