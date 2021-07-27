Detailed Analysis Report on Refrigerated Display Cases Market 2018-2022 | Growth rate and Business Opportunities

Refrigerated Display Cases Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

Refrigerated display cases are cabinets with glass surfaces for items, which require cooling or preservation. Increasing demand for energy efficient refrigerated cases from commercial food service sector, has created the need for continuous research and development in RDC technologies. Increasing regulatory compliances and rising concerns for food safety majorly drive the growth of this market. Low awareness and limited adoption in less developed regions and growing environmental concerns are some factors impeding the market growth. With technological advancements, leading market players are developing energy efficient RDCs in different types and designs to cater to the increasing demands of commercial food industry.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design and geography. The product type segment includes plug-in and remote RDCs. Plug-in RDCs dominate the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. The product design segment includes vertical, horizontal and hybrid/semi-vertical RDCs. The segment of Vertical RDCs accounted for maximum revenue share, in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Based on geography, the Refrigerated Display Case market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in RDC market during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning economic growth.

The leading players profiled in this report are Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Refrigerated Display Case market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders in making profitable business decisions.

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected trends in order to highlight the market potential across key geographies.

