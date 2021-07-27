Dive Suits Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Bare Sports, Aqua Lung, Santi Diving, NeoSport and more…
Dive Suits Market
A diving suit is a garment or device designed to protect a diver from the underwater environment. A diving suit may also incorporate a breathing gas supply (i.e. Standard diving dress or atmospheric diving suit). but in most cases applies only to the environmental protective covering worn by the diver. This report focuses on Dive Suits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dive Suits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dive Suits in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dive Suits manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bare Sports
Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving)
Santi Diving
NeoSport
Scubapro
Cressi
Survitec Group
Tilos
Ocean Rodeo
Beuchat
Diving Unlimited International
Hollis
Spyder
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dry Layers
Wet Layers
Segment by Application
Men
Women
