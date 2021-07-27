Drilling Machine Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018-2025 | Key Players include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses
Overview of Drilling Machine Market
The global drilling machine market was valued at $16.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $28.76 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Drilling machines are used to originate through or blind straight cylindrical holes in solid rigid bodies or enlarge existing holes. These machines in its varied capacities are capable of drilling holes of varied length and diameter ranging from 1mm to 40mm or even deeper. The machines are also classified depending upon the softness and hardness of the material required to be drilled. Drilling or milling machines are mounted with drilling bits with high revolutions per minute (RPM) to facilitate the drilling of precise holes in the metal.
Drilling machines act as a reliable means to carry drilling operations on thick metal equipment. These machines can drill the off-center center, and other locations of the machine with higher accuracy. These machines are also available based on their processing type, which includes gun drilling machine, BTA drilling machine, ejector drilling machine, counter boring machine, pull boring machine, trepanning machine, skiving and roller burnishing machine, bottom forming machine, bottle boring machine, and reaming machine. However, fluctuating raw material price and repair & maintenance cost of drilling machine is a challenge that affects the market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players profiled in this report include DATRON AG, DMG MORI, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses, Gate Machinery International, Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise, and Alpen-Maykestag GmbH.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Drilling Machine market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
Sensitive Drilling Machine
Upright Drilling Machine
Radial Drilling Machine
Gang Drilling Machine
Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine
Deep Hole Drilling Machine
Others
By Application Industry
Aerospace
Heavy Equipment
Automotive
Energy Industry
Military & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
