Educational Robotics Market Research Report | Players are Cytron Technologies,Evollve,Parallax and Pitsco

GMD predicts the global aggregated revenue of education robotics will reach $25.54 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 61 figures, this 140-page report “Global Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide education robot market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global educational robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Wheeled Robotics

• Reconfigurable Robotics

• Humanoid Robotics

On basis of application vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• K-12 Schools

• Colleges and Institutes

• Other Domains

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global educational robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global educational robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

Fischertechnik GmbH

Innovation First International

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Wonder Workshop

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

