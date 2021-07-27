Electromagnetic Clutches Market Emerging Trend, Technological Growth, Business Growth Statistics and High Demand – Mitsubishi Electric, Karl E. Brinkmann, Goizper, Minebea, Magtrol, Altra Industrial Motion

Electromagnetic Clutches market is accounted for $3,273.14 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,344.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing trend and evolving consumer preference towards manual to semi-automatic or fully-automatic transmission systems are expected to favorably impact the global electromagnetic clutches market growth. However, the high initial cost is hampering the electromagnetic clutches market growth.

Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system.

Major Key Players of the Electromagnetic Clutches Market are:

Mitsubishi Electric, Karl E. Brinkmann, Goizper, Minebea, Magtrol, Altra Industrial Motion, Intorq, Miki Pulley, Ortlinghaus, Danaher, Tianjin Electric, and Guangde Lixin.

Based on the end user, machine tools segment is constantly enhancing as it is an indispensable part of engineering & construction projects, and intermittently used in operational manufacturing units for maintenance purposes owing to prevalent applications of machine tools in various industries. Machine tools are commonly used in these industries for various purposes such as grinding, turning, boring, and broaching.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific is going to have huge demand as the growth in this region will be driven by economic development in emerging countries such as China and India. The primary growth driver for the machine tool market in India is the country’s growing automotive industry.

Major Types of Electromagnetic Clutches covered are:

Wet Type

Dry Type

Magnetic Powder Type

Other Product Types

Major Applications of Electromagnetic Clutches covered are:

Automotive Industry

Machine Tool

Other End Users



