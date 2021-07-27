Enterprise Asset Management Market Depth Research Report During (2019-2027) | ABB, CGI Group, Dude Solutions, eMaint Enterprises, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SA

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) is defined as the optimal lifecycle management solution used to manage the assets of a company. The development and adoption of EAM has lowered the production costs, labor costs, enhanced the maintenance productivity as well as reduced the equipment breakdowns. These solutions aid the business owners or enterprises through inventory maintenance, uptime, and strategic planning.

The significant drivers of enterprise asset management market are better tracking ability of assets in an organization and increased asset life of aging infrastructure. The mounting adoption of cloud-based solutions are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for enterprise asset management market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012536513/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Inc., Dude Solutions, Inc., eMaint Enterprises, LLC, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SA, Vesta Partners, LLC

The “Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise asset management market with detailed market segmentation by software application, deployment type, services, industry verticals, and geography. The global enterprise asset management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise asset management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of software application, deployment type, services, and industry verticals. Based software application, the market is segmented as Linear Assets, Non-Linear Assets, Asset Maintenance, Field Service Management, and Others. The deployment type is sub segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the services the market is segmented as professional and managed. Similarly, based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012536513/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOFTWARE APPLICATION

8. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

10. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB LTD

13.2. CGI GROUP, INC.

13.3. DUDE SOLUTIONS, INC.

13.4. EMAINT ENTERPRISES, LLC

13.5. IBM CORPORATION

13.6. INFOR

13.7. ORACLE CORPORATION

13.8. SAP SE

13.9. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

13.10. VESTA PARTNERS, LLC

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012536513/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.