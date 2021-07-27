Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends 2027: Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell, Fortinet, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Tech, Intel

The ethernet storage fabric is designed to provide optimum and efficient storage networking solutions. It utilizes the flexibility and speed of ethernet for this purpose. Rapid deployments of multi-core servers and shift towards all-flash storage arrays have initiated the need for high-performance storage networking. ESF operates on switches, adapters and controllers to offer the desired performance, low latencies and zero packet loss.

The Ethernet Storage Fabric Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Ethernet Storage Fabric market in depth.

Top Key Players: Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mellanox Technologies

The ethernet storage fabric market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid adoption of the technology owing to the need for simplified data center management. Another major factor that would propel the market growth is the rising need for enterprise mobility to improve efficiency. However, apprehension relating to vendor lock-in among organization may hinder the growth of the ethernet storage fabric market. On the other hand, growing bandwidth requirements in data centers and advanced storage solutions are likely to open up newer opportunities for the key players involved in ethernet storage fabric market during the forecast period.

The global ethernet storage fabric market is segmented on the basis of device, switching port, storage type and end-use. Based on device, the market is segmented as switches, adapters and controllers. By switching port, the market is segmented as 10 GbE to 25 GbE, 40 GbE to 50 GbE and 100 GbE and above. On the basis of the storage type, the market is segmented as file storage, object storage, block storage and hyper-converged infrastructure. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as telecommunications, government, enterprise data center and cloud service provider data center.

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

