Field Programmable Gate Array Market Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period, focusing on top players like Achronix Semiconductor , Cobham PLC, Intel , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics

A field programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit that can be programed later in the field after production. Field programmable gate arrays are similar to programmable read-only memory (PROM); however, they possess wider and vast potential.

FPGA is flexible, involves reduced development time, and requires low on non-recurrent engineering (NRE) cost. These factors boost the market growth. There is a great potential for reduction of cost and development of security level using the field programmable gate array, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity to the market. However, these arrays are slower than application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) or other equivalent ICs as well as expensive. The design process is complex, which limits the market growth.

The market for global field programmable gate array is segmented into technology, application, type, and region. The technology segment covered in this study includes EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, and others (EPROM and PROM).

The application segment is divided into data processing, consumer electronics, industrial, military & aerospace, automotive, telecom, and others. Based on type, it is classified into high-end, mid-end, and low-end FPGA. Based on regional study, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cobham PLC, Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, and Xilinx Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global field programmable gate array market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

EEPROM

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others (EPROM and PROM)

BY APPLICATION

Data processing

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Telecom

Others

