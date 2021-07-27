Forensic Technologies Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Forensic Technologies Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Forensic Technologies Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Forensic Technologies market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Forensic Technologies market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Forensic technology is the use of advanced technological solutions to retrieve, search and analyze large and complex data sets. This enables end-users to gather information that can be used to address litigation issues, investigations, and requirements in regulatory and financial crime.

The chemical analysis segment accounted for the most significant chunk of demand-share in the global forensic technologies market.

The laboratory forensics segment accounted for a considerable chunk of share of the global forensic technologies market. This is attributable to effective and efficient results in laboratory settings, as samples can be analyzed without any contamination (most of the pieces of evidence at a crime scene tend to be contaminated). Moreover, technological advancements (adoption of laboratory information management system (LIMS) software to perform multiple tasks at a time) in laboratory settings are expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3322862-global-forensic-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the forensic science market. This mainly attributes to factirs such as huge government funding for forensic labs, the presence of improved infrastructure, and key vendors, and the growing crime rates in countries such as the US, Columbia, and Brazil.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

Forensics Consulting Solutions

Forensic Pathways

LGC Limited

Neogen Corporation

Promega Corporation

NMS Labs

Qiagen

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd

SPEX Forensics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DNA Profiling

Chemical Analysis

Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis

Firearm Analysis

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratory Forensics (LIMS)

Portable Forensics (FaaS)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Forensic Technologies in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forensic Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Forensic Technologies Manufacturers

Forensic Technologies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Forensic Technologies Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Forensic Technologies market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3322862-global-forensic-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Forensic Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Forensic Technologies

1.1 Forensic Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 Forensic Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Forensic Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Forensic Technologies Market by Type

1.3.1 DNA Profiling

1.3.2 Chemical Analysis

1.3.3 Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis

1.3.4 Firearm Analysis

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Forensic Technologies Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Laboratory Forensics (LIMS)

1.4.2 Portable Forensics (FaaS)

2 Global Forensic Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Forensic Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Danaher Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 GE Healthcare

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Agilent Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Forensics Consulting Solutions

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Forensic Pathways

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 LGC Limited

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Neogen Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Promega Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Forensic Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 NMS Labs

3.12 Qiagen

3.13 Pyramidal Technologies Ltd

3.14 SPEX Forensics

4 Global Forensic Technologies Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Forensic Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Forensic Technologies in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Forensic Technologies

5 United States Forensic Technologies Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Forensic Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Forensic Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Forensic Technologies Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Forensic Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Forensic Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Forensic Technologies Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Forensic Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Forensic Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Forensic Technologies Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Forensic Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Forensic Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Forensic Technologies Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Forensic Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Forensic Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Forensic Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym