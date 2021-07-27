In this report, the Global Atomizing Iron Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Atomizing Iron Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Atomizing Iron Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Atomizing Iron Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Atomized iron powder is molten iron or iron alloy treatment by high-pressure water mist, is a new variety of iron powder, with no impurities in the production process, relatively pure, spherical particles made by the atomizing method, it is the best raw materials of mechanical parts.

Atomizing iron powder industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world atomizing iron powder industry. The main market players are Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Pometon and Kobelco. The poduction of atomizing iron powder will increase to 847.69 K MT in 2017 from 698.77 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.94%. Global atomizing iron powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 50% in 2016.

n consumption market, the global consumption value of atomizing iron powder increases with the 2.64% average growth rate. North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 51.70% of the global consumption volume in total.

Atomizing iron powder include different particle size, which include 400 Mesh. And each type has application industries relatively. With good properties in application process of atomizing iron powder, the downstream application industries will need more atomizing iron powder products. So, atomizing iron powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance atomizing iron powder through improving technology.

The global Atomizing Iron Powder market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hoganas

GKN (Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Pometon

Kobelco

JFE

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

BaZhou HongSheng

CNPC Powder Material

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Particle Size

<200 Mesh

200-300 Mesh

300-400 Mesh

>400 Mesh

By Process Method

Water Atomization Technology

Gas Atomization Technology

By Application, the market can be split into

Powder Metallurgy

Welding

Chemical

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Atomizing Iron Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Atomizing Iron Powder manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atomizing Iron Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

