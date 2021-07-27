Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Automatic Speech Recognition market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automatic Speech Recognition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Automatic Speech Recognition market, analyzes and researches the Automatic Speech Recognition development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Sensory
Nuance Communications
Lumenvox Llc
Telisma S.A/On Mobile Global Ltd.
Raytheon Bbn Technologies
Microsoft Tellme
Dolby Fusion Speech
Voxeo
Voice Trust Ag
Voice Biometrics Group
Validsoft Ltd
Mmodal
Microsoft Corp
IBM
Google
Cisco
Aurix
Auraya Systems
Apple
Agnito
At&T Corp
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speaker-Dependent Speech Recognition System
Speaker-Independent Speech System
Market segment by Application, Automatic Speech Recognition can be split into
Robotics
Interactive Voice Response
Video Games
Home Appliances
