Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

Gene refers to the functional segment of the DNA molecule. It forms the basic determining factor of all biological species and the core unit of genetic information. Genes help in determining the birth, illness, aging, as well as the death of individuals. Gene is the controller of life and the cause of beauty, health, and longevity.

The study of theGlobal Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Markethas been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Market Opportunities and Obstacles

The increase in the prevalence of the different genetic diseases like Alzheimer’s disease is driving the market growth of Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT). The increase in the awareness among the public about the genetic diseases, the rise in the interest to understand the ancestral origins, and the proactive role of individuals towards proactive healthcare is boosting the market growth. The increase in the adoption of DTC genetic testing for the early identification and detection of the genetic disease will propel the growth of the market. The increase in the demand for personalized medications will also boost the market growth.

The high costs involved with direct-to-consumer genetic testing is a major obstacle that limits the growth of the global market.

Geographical Segmentation

Based on the regions, the global market includes North America, China, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. North America is the leading market due to the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases in the region. The growing awareness about the DTC tests will fuel the market growth. Europe region is expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

The key players of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) market are 24Genetics, Dante Labs, Ancestry.com LLC, Genebase, Family Tree DNA, MyHeritage, EasyDNA, and Atlas Biomed.

Top Industry News

The latest concept of consumer empowerment is driving the growth of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic testing industry. The launch of new products, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the popular strategies used by the top players to retain their competitive positions.

