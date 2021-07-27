Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Flocculant and Coagulant market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flocculant and Coagulant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Flocculant and Coagulant market status and forecast, categorizes the global Flocculant and Coagulant market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering.
Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.
Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.
According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulantï¼†flocculant, organic coagulantï¼†flocculant, composite coagulantï¼†flocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulantï¼†flocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015.
At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.
The global Flocculant and Coagulant market is valued at 4290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Kemira
SNF Group
Sanfeng Chem
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Changlong Tech
Jianheng Ind
BASF
Feralco Group
Akferal
RISING Group
Aditya Birla
Yide Chem
Taki Chem
IXOM
Zhongke Tianze
HYMO CORP
Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt
GEO
Solenis
Huntsman
Solvay
Holland Company
WPCP
Toagosei Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Inorganic Type
Organic Type
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Mineral
Paper
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Flocculant and Coagulant capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Flocculant and Coagulant manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flocculant and Coagulant are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
