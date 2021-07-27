Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Industry

This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Performance Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Performance Apparel in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Performance Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Outdoor Performance Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Outdoor Performance Apparel include

Columbia

Zensah

Sensoria

VOORMI

Paramo

Regitex

ES Performance

Nomad

Arcteryx

DLX

NAU

Habit Outdoors

Market Size Split by Type

Windbreaker

Hard Shell

Soft Shell

Long Sleeve

Baselayer

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Trail Running

Cycling

Camping

Adventure Travel

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Performance Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Performance Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Performance Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Outdoor Performance Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

