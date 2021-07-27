Global Social Media Analytics Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2017-2029

Global Social media analytics market is Segmented, By Type into (Solution, Services Support & Maintenance, Consulting Services, Training & Education), By Deployment into (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size into (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application into (Customer Segmentation & Targeting, Multichannel Campaign Management, Competitor Bench Marking, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Marketing Measurement and Others) and By Vertical into (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Government and Others),Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027.

Social media analytics is in-depth study of an individual’s personal information from social Media. It helps in tracking the trend and behavior of consumers accessing the e-commerce website.

Using social media analytics helped the marketing companies to easily access the information of people to notice the demand and expectation of people for upcoming products.

Social media analytics is used by various ecommerce industries such as amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to witness the trend of market and demand of consumers for any particular product.

Market Forecast and trends

The global social media analytics market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion in 2017 to USD 19 billion in 2017 with a significant CAGR of 28% till the period of 2018-2027.

North America is slated for largest market share in forecasted period backed by increasing use of social networking websites such as Facebook, twitter, instagram and snapchat. Additionally, increasing trend for online buying and selling products is also expected to positively support the growth of market in forecast period.

Additionally, Asia pacific is expected to showcase modest growth for Social Media Analytics market in forecast period with rising competition amongst the ecommerce business operators.

Growth Drivers

Interest of retailers for collecting customer’s data for tracking their interest behavior and demand for newly launched products is driving the growth of market.

Rise in demand for online trading is anticipating the Social Media Analytics market to grow in a significant manner. Increasing crowd in social networking sites over past few years is also supporting for the growth of social media analytics market in forecasted period till 2018-2027.

Rise in marketing campaign from various online shopping sites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal is driving the growth of market.

Challenges

One of the challenging factor that is hampering the growth of global social media analytics market is increasing online frauds using various social media networking sites in eCommerce industry.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the gl0bal Social Media Analytics market which includes company profiling Brand watch, Google Analytics, HootSuite, Radian6, Simply Measured, SocialBro, Sprout Social, SysomosTopsy, Brand watch, Google Analytics, HootSuite, Radian6, Simply Measured, SocialBro, Sprout Social, Sysomos and Topsy. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Social Media Analytics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

