Graphene Battery Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2022 | Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences

Overview of Graphene Battery Market

Graphene Battery Market Report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $115 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 38.4% during the period 2014-2022. The automotive industry is estimated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the leading market in 2016, with a revenue contribution of around 38%.

The graphene battery market is driven by the benefits of quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, effectiveness in high temperatures, and extended duration to hold charge. The rising number of prospective application areas for graphene batteries, coupled with their increasing adoption in automotive industry, is expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the technological potential and high cost of graphene electrode material are the limitations that would restrict the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The major players profiled in this report include Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences, Inc, Vorbeck Materials, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., NanoXplore Inc., Graphene Batteries AS, and Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Li-Ion Battery

Li-Sulphur Battery

Supercapacitor

Lead-Acid Battery

By Industry

Automotive

Electronics

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Robotics

Healthcare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

