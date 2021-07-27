Healthcare Distribution Services Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players – McKesson Corporation , Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation , Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson

Healthcare Distribution Services Market is valued approximately USD 718.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare distribution Services market includes moving and storing pharmaceutical goods from plants to wholesalers, hospitals and patients. Also, the healthcare companies must comply with stringent public regulation as pharmaceutical products should be available in useable shapes to ensure their safety records. Further, high incidences of chronic diseases and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals has led the adoption of healthcare distribution services across the forecast period. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA) about half of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals of about $75 billion are conducted in the U.S. As per the source, the biopharmaceuticals account for $1.3 trillion in economic output that represent 4% of the total U.S. economy. This total economic impact includes $558 billion in revenue from biopharmaceuticals business. However, pricing pressures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Distribution Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers. Also, the dominance of healthcare distribution market is witnessed due to the increasing government focus on generic drugs, incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs and expanding pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Distribution Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare Distribution Services Market are:

McKesson Corporation , Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation , Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson , Curascript Specialty Distribution , FFF Enterprises, Medline Industries , Attain Med, Dakota Drug

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

By End-user:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Healthcare Distribution Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Healthcare Distribution Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Healthcare Distribution Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Healthcare Distribution Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Distribution Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Distribution Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Distribution Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Healthcare Distribution Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

