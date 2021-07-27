Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market Professional Survey report 2025 by Key Players like Blue Frog Robotics SAS, Hasbro, Inc., Lego System A/S, Mattel, Inc., Modular Robotics Incorporated, RoboBuilder Co., Ltd., Softbank Robotics, Sony Corporation

The aggregated revenue of global home entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to reach $24.95 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the globe.

Highlighted with 52 tables and 71 figures, this 158-page report “Global Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide home entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

View further details about this report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/GMD00015743

Company Mentioned:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

-Hardware

-Software

-Services

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

-Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

-Education & Research Robots

-Robotic Companion Pets

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

-Children

-Elderly People

-Guests/Clients

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

-APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

-North America (U.S. and Canada)

-Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

-RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/GMD00015743

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876