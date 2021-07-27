Hot Tub Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Bullfrog Spas, Canadian Spa, Jacuzzi, Artesian Spas, Blue Falls and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Hot Tub Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Hot Tub Market
A hot tub is a large tub or small pool, which is a kind of a luxury spa furniture. It is filled with hot water and used for soaking, relaxation, and massages. Most hot tubs have jets that are required for massages. These are made of non-ceramic materials like fiberglass or acrylic. The improvements in design and new product innovations will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The vendors in the market are bringing automation and are integrating technology in bath tubs which will attract more customers. The manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient features that will monitor and control temperature levels. Additionally, they are also concentrating on adding features that enable the operation of the equipment through mobile applications.
EMEA accounts for the highest market shares due to the growing demand from luxury hotels and resort spas in the region. The European region consists of many spa services and treatments where there is a high demand for hot tubs. The increasing urbanization is also a key factor driving the market’s growth prospects in the region. This report focuses on Hot Tub volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Tub market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bullfrog Spas
Canadian Spa Company
Jacuzzi
Artesian Spas
Blue Falls Manufacturing
Cal Spas
CalderaSpas
Coast Spas
Nordic Products
MARQUIS
Premium Leisure
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Tub in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Tub manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Above-Ground Hot Tubs
Potable Hot Tubs
In-Ground Hot Tubs
Segment by Application
Residential Users
Commercial Users
