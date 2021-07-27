Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market – IDEX Corporation, Lewa, Dover Corporation, Iwaki, Grundfos Holding, SPX Flow, Prominent, Milton Roy, Verder International, Lutz-Jesco, Seko, Tefen

According to Publisher, the Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market is accounted for $742.60 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1308.88 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the chemical industry, growing demand for potable water, high growth in developing economies and rising acceptance of these pumps for water and wastewater treatment are some key factors propelling the growth of the market. However, rising customized demand from consumers and accessibility of low-cost & inferior-quality pump products are restraining the market growth.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016509

Hydraulic Dosing pumps are least-capacity pumps with well-regulated discharge amounts that are used to inject the difficult-to-mix liquids into mixing, pumping, or batch/tank systems and send pressured liquid flow to the pump outlet. These pumps are usually made from stainless steel, malleable, thermoplastic and feature mounting fixtures. Hydraulic Dosing pumps often have a controller that allows the liquid flow to be regulated and adjusted simply. These are powered by mechanical source energy sources to obtain pressurize fluid.

On the basis of type, the diaphragm segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to various applications in the industrial water & wastewater treatment industry processes that need chemical dosings such as CIP, pH adjustment, filtration, RO and coagulation/flocculation. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. China and India are expected to be the major markets in the region because of the rising demand from the chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and manufacturing sectors in this region.

Some of the key players in the market are IDEX Corporation, Lewa, Dover Corporation, Iwaki, Grundfos Holding, SPX Flow, Prominent, Milton Roy, Verder International, Lutz-Jesco, Seko and Tefen.

Discharge Pressures Covered:

– Above 100 Bar

– 25-100 Bar

– UP to 25 Bar

Types Covered:

– Piston

– Diaphragm

– Other Types

Get the Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016509

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.