Hydrocolloid Tapes Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Global Hydrocolloid Tapes Market was valued at USD $$ Million in the year 2019. Global Hydrocolloid Tapes Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to reach USD $$ Million by the year 2025. Hydrocolloid tapes are restorative evaluation tapes which are utilized in careful or wound consideration applications. Hydrocolloid tapes give attachment which traps dampness under the surface and advance the mending procedure. Hydrocolloid tapes seal out earth and other barometrical pollutions. Hydrocolloid tapes have predominant attachment as well as very spongy, and consequently are viewed as perfect for stick-to-skin applications. These tapes are water safe and along these lines appropriate for long haul wear, in contrast to different tapes. Hydrocolloid tapes are comprised of breathable texture, which is the reason they guarantee high client comfort. Hydrocolloid tapes are connected to body parts that are fairly testing to give inclusion, for example, heels, elbows, and the sacral territory among others. Despite the fact that hydrocolloid tapes are propelled medicinal dressings utilized in emergency clinics to treat patients with constant injuries, wraps are accessible to buyers for their ordinary foot care needs, for example, rankles and corns, consumes, cuts, and scraped spots, to give an unrivalled injury care understanding.

Asia-Pacific is excepted to emerge as a promising industry for hydrocolloid tapes during the forecasted period owing to large population and rise in no. of surgeries in the developing nations. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the hydrocolloid tapes industry owing to the established healthcare sector in the region.

Major market players in Hydrocolloid Tapes Market are 3M Company, Parafix Tapes and Conversions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Euromed Inc., Paul Hartmann Ltd., and brief information of 15 more companies provided in the report.

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Segmentation:

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Overview, By Product

*Single coated

*Non-woven single coated

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Overview, By End-User

*Hospitals

*Ambulatory surgery centers

*Clinics

*Home care settings

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Overview, By Application

*Professional wound care

*Fixation of medical devices

*Blister dressings

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

