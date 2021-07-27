In-Flight Entertainment Market explored in the latest research by Burrana, Honeywell, Thales Group, Viasat, Deutsche Lufthansa AG

The Global In-Flight Entertainment Market is expected to reach US$ 12,419.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027

The reports cover key developments in the In-Flight Entertainment Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from In-Flight Entertainment Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for In-Flight Entertainment Market in the global market.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo, LLC.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the In-Flight Entertainment Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global In-Flight Entertainment Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The US holds the largest in-flight entertainment market share in the North America region. North American airline industry is expected to generate novel onboard sales opportunity by enabling the airlines to provide their passengers with exclusively streamed content. The U.S is among the most developed in-flight entertainment market. Owing to this the expectations of the U.S passengers has leveraged, the majority of the travelers in the country are anticipating seamless services, and high-quality connectivity, for which they are also ready to pay even on the short haul flights. This factor would help the US market to sustain its share in the in-flight entertainment market.

GLOBAL IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Product Type

In-Flight Entertainment Hardware

In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication

In-Flight Entertainment Content

The In-Flight Entertainment Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

