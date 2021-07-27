Influencer Marketing Platform Market Set to Register 12.3% CAGR During 2019-2027 | HYPR (Mogimo Inc.), InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG), IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks Inc., Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.), Lefty (Modern Agency SAS), Mavrck (Apifia Inc.)

Influencer Marketing Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings (Solution and Service); Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, and Others); Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise); End-user (Fashion & Lifestyle, Marketing Agencies, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, and Others)

The global influencer marketing platform market at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.

Influencer marketing platform is a technology service that matches brands and with the appropriate influencers on its database. An influencer marketing agency is a team of people who provide consultancy to help a brand identify the right influencers regardless of platform.

Key growth factors for the market include customers’ shift toward video-based content across over-the-top space and rising adoption of ad-blocking software to enhance the need for new marketing technique. Also, the increasing demand for big data analytics, AI, and machine learning for influencer marketing to create many opportunities for vendors of influencer marketing platform solutions.

The major driving factors contributing to this influencer marketing platform market growth includes the increasing demand for video content & live interactive sessions, surge in adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of high speed internet, growing number of social media accounts, reducing data streaming cost, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: HYPR (Mogimo Inc.), InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG), IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks Inc., Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.), Lefty (Modern Agency SAS), Mavrck (Apifia Inc.), NeoReach, Traackr, Inc., Upfluence

The influencer marketing platform market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, organization size, and end-user. Based on offerings, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented as a solution and service. The solution segment is expected to hold a major influencer marketing platform market share during the forecast period due to the factor such as increasing capabilities of influencer marketing platform due to the integration of advanced technologies. Based on application, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented as search & discovery, campaign management, influencer relationship management, analytics & reporting, and others. Campaign management is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period. Campaign Management is one of the important solutions that is being offered by influencer marketing platforms to brands. This solution offers built-in features to store campaign records and it also allows brands to assess their campaign performance in order to ensure if the campaign increased their brand value or visibility among target audience. Any brand begins a campaign on influencer marketing platforms with a specific set of objectives, timeline and budget. These platforms then notify the influencers about new available campaigns for which they can apply. Brands can also choose influencers for their respective campaigns based on their needs regarding engagement level, reputation, and interests. Once brands find the influencers, payment rates are negotiated and engagement terms are set. The influencers then create content for the campaign and this content will be published after it meets the guidelines set by the brands.

