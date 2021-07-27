Injection Moulding Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2017-2025 | Leading players are Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp.

Overview of Injection Moulding Machines Market

The global injection moulding machine market was $15,255 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $22,323 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Injection moulding machines are mechanical systems designed to produce identical injection molded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide injection moulding machines of various sizes and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others, exhibit high demand for various types of injection moulding machines. In addition, hectic lifestyle of consumers has increased the adoption of frozen foods, and thereby, the injection molded plastics products, which has further led to the rise in demand for injection moulding machines.

The global injection moulding machine market experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing fully automated injection moulding machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Nissei Plastic offers fully electric FVX Series of injection moulding machines. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of electric injection moulding machines is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment and part design restrictions are some of the major challenges faced by the injection moulding machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Clamping Force

Less Than 200 Tons Force

200 Tons Force to 500 Tons Force

More Than 500 Tons Force

By Machine Type

All-Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

By Solution

New Sales

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

