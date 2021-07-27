IoT Cloud Platforms Market Technological Advancement, Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Key Players: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix)

IoT Cloud Platforms Global Market Report 2019-2023

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix), Gemalto, Exosite, Zebra Technologies, Ayla Networks, Xively, Aeris, Particle, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations,Teezle

Product Type Segmentation

Software

Service

Industry Segmentation

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Table of Content:

Section 1 IoT Cloud Platforms Product Definition

Section 2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer IoT Cloud Platforms Business Introduction

Section 4 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 IoT Cloud Platforms Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 IoT Cloud Platforms Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 IoT Cloud Platforms Segmentation Industry

Section 11 IoT Cloud Platforms Cost of Production Analysis

