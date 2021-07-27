K-12 Instruction Material Market Is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Major Vendors – Hachette, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning

The K-12 Instruction Material is developing and expanding at a significant pace. K12 instruction material refers to the tool that is used by teachers and student for learning purpose. The functions of K12 involves active learning and assessment. The various instruction material is based upon traditional resources, digital resources, teachers created resources and others. The types of instruction material in the school are dependent on the factors such as subjects learning methods landscape of the school technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Traditional Instruction

Digital Instruction

By Course Offerings:

Curriculum Instruction

Assessment Instruction

The regional analysis of Global K-12 Instruction Material Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

