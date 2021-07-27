Know whats driving the Growth of Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market – Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast Report

Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing requirement for automation in industrial applications, high efficiency at low cost and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, adoption of robotics by small-medium-sized enterprises is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, warehousing & logistics robot offers various benefits such as reduces the cost of human training, decreases the unexpected errors as compare to humans, enhances the efficiency of the organizations and so on. With these benefits, demand of warehousing & logistics robot is growing among its end-users in all over the world. However, high implementation cost of the robots and lack of awareness is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Warehousing & Logistics Robots during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

Fanuc

Schaffer

Dematic

KUKA (Swisslog)

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

CIM Corp

Vecna

Grenzebach

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Hitachi

Bastian

Adept Technology

Fetch Robotics

Gray Orange

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Palletizing Robot

Handling Robots

Depalletizing Robots

Delivery Robots

Supporting Robots

Manufacturing Robots

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage Logistics

Pharmaceutical Logistics

Electronic Product Logistics

Mechanical Product Logistics

Others

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Warehousing & Logistics Robots market.

