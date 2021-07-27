Land Survey Equipment Market is expected to reach $12.45 billion by 2026

Land Survey Equipment Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

Global Land Survey Equipment market is accounted for $5.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. Increased R&D activities, upgrading data management systems in surveys, technological advancements and benefits of electronic devices in conducting land surveys are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled manpower and rental and leasing service providers are hampering the market growth.

Based on software, construction software segment is likely to register significant share during the forecast period. The construction software provides customized solutions, specially designed for diverse applications, including, construction design and planning and construction field management. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the development of smart cities and rapid urbanization in China, India, and other countries of Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in the global market include Trimble, Topcon, Suzhou Foif, Stonex,

South Surveying & Mapping Instruments, Hi-Target, Hexagon, Guangdong Kolida Instrument, CST/Berger, CHC-Navigation, Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology, Guangdong Kolida Instrument and Meggitt.

Software’s Covered:

– Agriculture Software

– Mining Software

– Oil & Gas Software

– Construction Software

– Other Softwares

Products Covered:

– Total Stations & Theodolites

– 3D Laser Scanners

– Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

– GNSS Systems

– Lasers

– Levels

– Other Products

Industries Covered:

– Disaster Management

– Agriculture

– Construction

– Mining

– Oil & Gas

– Other Industries

Applications Covered:

– Volumetric Calculations

– Inspection

– Layout Points

– Monitoring

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Research

– Commercial

– Defense

The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth. It encompasses all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It Compare market with the country’s population and economy to understand the importance of the market by country and how it is changing.

