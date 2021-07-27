Laser Marking Market 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Top Leading Key Players like 600 Group, Coherent, Epilog Laser, Gravotech Marking, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group, Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies, MECCO, Novanta

According to this study, the Laser Marking Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report firstly introduced the Laser Marking market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. The scope of this report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The laser marking refers to the process involved with placing a permanent mark on any material surface using a focused laser beam. These materials can be anything from metals, ceramics, rubbers, printed circuit boards, to plastic. It is a highly precise, quick, effective and safe method that results in a change in the color of the area that is marked. Change in color of the material is due to the heat and oxidation. The technology is used in many industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and electronics, among others.

Top Key Players: 600 Group PLC, Coherent, Inc., Epilog Laser, Gravotech Marking, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, MECCO, Novanta Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

The laser marking market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing applicability of the technique in various useful applications across all major-end use industries. Moreover, enhanced performance of laser markings compared to traditional engraving or marking techniques is another factor expected to contribute towards the growth of the laser marking market. However, high deployment cost may hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, growing automation trend across manufacturing industries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the laser marking market during the forecast period.

The global laser marking market is segmented on the basis of type, components and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as fiber laser, diode laser, solid state laser and CO2 laser. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. The market by hardware component is further sub-segmented as laser, controller, filter, rotary device, galvanometer and power supply. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, packaging and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global laser marking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laser marking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

