Lawful Interception Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2016-2022
Overview of Lawful Interception Market
Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.
Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660176/sample
The prominent strategies adopted by different companies in the LI market are product launch, agreement and partnership. These strategies have facilitated organizations to expand their product offerings and enhance their market reach. Renowned players, such as Verint Systems Inc., NICE Systems, Fire Eye, Inc., Cisco, BAE Systems and others, have been analyzed in this report to study their market growth and expansion strategies.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Lawful Interception market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Solution
Devices
Software
Services
By Component
Mediation Devices
Routers
Intercept Access Point (IAP)
Gateways
Switch
Handover Interface
Management Server
By Network Technology
Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
Mobile Voice Telephony
Mobile Data Communication
By Communication Technology
Voice Communication
Video
Text Messaging
Facsimile
Digital Pictures
Data downloads
File Transfer
By End User
Government (Government Departments & Statutory Bodies, LEAs)
Enterprises
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Get Best Discount on this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660176/discount
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: ReportsWeb
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876