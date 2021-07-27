Legal Process Outsourcing Market Competitive Analysis and Future Growth by 2025 | Clair Volex, Overview, Financial, Product Summary, Recent Developments

Favorable government policies are one of the key factors driving the growth of LPO. Further, the rising awareness among general counsels and general public is aiding in the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing technology applications such as offering highly secure enterprise class software including features such as portal website, collaboration, and document management market presents an opportunity for vendors. E-discovery was the most popular platform being deployed in LPO industry while litigation support, intellectual property (IP) support, contract drafting and review are among other major services being offered.

Electronic documents contain a large amount of data and metadata and identifying and producing this information may often prove burdensome for in-house legal department. Outsourcing of this function helps by reducing efforts, reduces time consumption and proves to be cost-saving. LPO firms process electronic information using e-discovery and other software tools. These firms provide data experts with expertise in data formats, ESI processing, and the review platforms, thus improving efficiency of the process.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Location:

– Offshore Outsourcing

– Onshore Outsourcing

By Services:

– Contract Drafting

– Review Management

– Compliance Assistance

– E-discovery

– Litigation Support

– Patent Support

– Other LPO Services

