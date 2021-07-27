Lighting Contactor Market- General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, Hager, NSI Industries, Acuity, Legrand, Eaton, Schlumberger
According to Publisher, the Global Lighting Contactor Market is accounted for $650.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1592.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, increasing demand for smart control and growing need of energy-efficient lighting are propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework are hampering the market growth.
Lighting contactors are relay switches that regulates the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting in a given area. They occur remotely and control circuits with higher voltages which can be dangerous to the operator, if controlled directly. A lighting contactor switch runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit using an electromagnet.
By End User, Commercial segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for energy efficiency for governments, organizations. The governments in various countries are implementing LEDs to raise energy efficiency as it can directly reduce the maintenance and utilization cost.
Based on geography, Europe holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to green city projects has brought into the concentration on energy efficiency in most of the EU countries. Moreover, historical buildings, architectural sites, and hospitality businesses contribute to the increased demand for innovative lighting solutions are some of the factors driving the market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Lighting Contactor Market include General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, Hager, NSI Industries, Acuity, Legrand, Eaton and Schlumberger.
