Liquid Detergent Market Competitive Landscape and Application Development Analysis to 2023 with Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc

Overview of Liquid Detergent Market

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025

Liquid detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents aid in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Increase in preference of consumers for multipurpose and time-saving liquid detergents significantly fuels the growth of the market.

The key factors driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market include shift in consumer preference toward liquid detergent as compared to powder detergents, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and improved performance & continuous product innovation. Moreover, packaging format easing convenience for handling of liquid detergent and upsurge in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as high price of liquid detergents and availability of counterfeit products impede the overall market growth. New objectives for liquid detergents have been introduced, apart from primary purpose of cleansing of dirt and grease. The product is now being developed to provide antibacterial effect, long-lasting fragrance, natural ingredients, and exotic scents.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Nature

-Organic

-Conventional

By Application

-Laundry

-Dishwashing

By Sales Channel

-Online Sales Channels

-Supermarket & Hypermarket

-Departmental & Convenience stores

-Independent Grocery Stores

By End User

-Residential

-Commercial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LIQUID DETERGENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LIQUID DETERGENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD LIQUID DETERGENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

