Magnetic Field Sensor Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Are – Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Infineon Technologies, TDK

Magnetic Field Sensor market is accounted for $3.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.55 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors such as growth in automotive industry and endless growth in consumer electronics segment are driving the market. However, falling average selling prices (asps) of semiconductors & sensors is hampering the Magnetic Field Sensor market.

Magnetic field sensor is a device used to contemplate the magnetic field around the loop, electrical device and around changeless magnets. Magnetic field sensors comprise of pivoting sensor tip which estimates both transverse and longitudinal attractive fields around the items. The magnetic sensor utilizes “”Hall Effect”” (produces voltage difference across an electrical conductor, transverse to electric current) transducer that estimates the vector component of the magnetic field close to the sensor tip.

Major Key Players of the Magnetic Field Sensor Market are:

Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation, Melexis, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, AMS, NXP Semiconductors, Kohshin Electric, Startup Ecosystems, Asahi Kasei Co and Micronas Semiconductors Holdings AG.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics industry is going to have a lucrative growth in the development stage and is relied to witness demand in the coming years due to the new applications, such as motion gaming and navigation being presented in gadgets, such as cell phones. The presentation of new innovations will expand the development period of the attractive field sensor market. Magnetic sensors additionally assume a significant job in giving critical directional information to drones. Subsequently, there is gigantic development potential for magnetic sensors in consumer drone applications.

By geography, Magnetic field sensors have a developing interest in the Asia Pacific region owing to the expanding focal point of the region automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors. China is the automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing nation. Hence, the quickest development in APAC will be found in China for the most part because of the applications, such as ABS technology and central locking systems wherein magnetic field sensors are to a great extent utilized.

Major Types of Magnetic Field Sensor covered are:

Squid Sensors

Hall Effect Sensors

Fluxgate Sensors

Magneto Resistive Sensors

Other Types

Major Applications of Magnetic Field Sensor covered are:

Flow Rate Sensing

Speed Sensing

Navigation

Position Sensing

Electronic Compass

Detection

Robotics

Energy, Power and Utilities

Proximity Detection

Other Applications



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Magnetic Field Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Magnetic Field Sensor market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Magnetic Field Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Magnetic Field Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Magnetic Field Sensor industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

