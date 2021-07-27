Mammography Systems Global Market Expected to Reach $3.45 billion by 2026 – Furukawa Electric, NXPSemiconductors, KonicaMinolta, Hologic, Robert Bosch, DensoCorp, Siemens, GEHealthcare, Metaltronica

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Mammography Systems Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Mammography Systems market is accounted for $1.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.11%. Growing breast cancer prevalence, technological advancements & government funding for breast cancer treatment and related research are some key factors expected to drive the market growth. However, radiation risks & inaccurate results are restricting the market growth. In addition, combination of 2D and 3D mammography and increasing demand for these systems from emerging markets provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population across the globe. Risk of breast cancer increases with age and is common in women aged 40 years and above. Morbidity rate of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in developed countries than developing countries. Mammography facilitates the detection of breast cancer and other breast-related diseases. These tests are used for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer among women. Mammography systems involve the use of low-energy ionizing radiations, such as X-ray, to detect unsuspected cancer. Healthcare organizations have undertaken many screening programs over the decade to decrease cancer-related mortality rates, worldwide.

Amongst technology, 3D mammography system segment acquired significant market share. The presence of the Medical Imaging Modernization Act, 2015, is one of the essential factors up surging the demand for 3D systems in the future. The increasing demand for highly specific screening equipment to reduce call-back visits, false alarm, and missed cancer diagnosis is also one of the main factors contributing to the up surging demand. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets in a countries like India and China to overcome the unmet medical needs.

Some of the key players in the global Mammography Systems market include Furukawa ElectricCo.Ltd, NXPSemiconductors, KonicaMinolta, Inc, Hologic Inc. Robert Bosch Ltd, InomaticGmbH, DensoCorp, SiemensAG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, AutotecComponents, GEHealthcare, HELLAGmbH&Co.KGaA, MindrayMedical Internationa lLimited, I.M.S.Srl, Metaltronica, amsAG, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, General Electric Company, Carestreamhealth, Continental AG, KoninklijkePhilipsN.V, MTAS.p.A,AbertaxTechnologiesLtd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Planmedoy and Analogic Corperation.

