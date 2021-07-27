Medical Gas Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 – Air Liquid, Atlas Copco, The Linde Group, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Global Medical Gas Market- Analysis By Gases, By Equipment Type, By Application, By Region, By Country- Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)-By Gases (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Others), By Equipment Type (Manifolds, Vacuum System, Alarm Systems, Flow meters, Cylinders, Others); By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Research, Quality Control, Others)”, global market is projected to witness steady growth represented by a CAGR of 8.11% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, ageing population, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and growing home healthcare industry.

Among the medical gasses, medical oxygen currently dominates the medical gas market. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population, rapid economic development, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness about healthcare.

Get Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011014349/sample

Company Analysis- Air Liquid, Atlas Copco, The Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Products and Chemicals, Paraxair, Sol-Spa, GCE Holding AB and Medical Gas Solution

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Gas Market By Gas Types (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air and others), By Equipment Type (Manifolds, Vacuum System, Alarm Systems, Flow meters, Cylinders and Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Research, Quality Control and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil & Mexico).

Over the recent years, the global Medical Gas industry has been growing rapidly owing to aging population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare awareness and growing home healthcare market. Globally, the growth in Medical Gas market is driven by increased investment in healthcare industry.

The report titled “Global Medical Gas Market- Analysis By Gases, By Equipment Type, By Application, By Region, By Country-Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)-By Gases (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Others), By Equipment Type (Manifolds, Vacuum System, Alarm Systems, Flow meters, Cylinders, Others); By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Research, Quality Control, Others)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Medical Gas Industry and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Inquire before [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011014349/buying

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendation Global Medical Gas Product Outlook Global Medical Gas & Equipment Market- Growth and Forecast North America Medical Gas & Equipment Market- Growth and Forecast Europe Medical Gas & Equipment Market- Growth and Forecast Asia-Pacific Medical Gas & Equipment Market- Growth and Forecast ROW Medical Gas & Equipment Market- Growth and Forecast Market Dynamics Market Restraints SWOT Analysis – Heart Valve Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Policy & Regulations Competitive Landscape, Global Medical Gas Market Share of major player, 2016 Company Analysis

16.1. Air Liquide

16.2. The Linde Group

16.3. Praxair Technology, Inc.

16.4. Messer Group

16.5. TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

16.6. Atlas Copco AB

16.7. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

16.8. SOL Spa

16.9. E Group

16.10. Medical Gas Solutions

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]