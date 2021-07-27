Modified Starch Market: Growth Factors, Applications and Regional Analysis and Key Players by 2027| Top Key Players Incorporated., CBH Co., Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, SMS Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Modified Starch Market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, function, application, and geography. The global modified starch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading modified starch market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key modified starch companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe Group, Cargill, Incorporated., CBH Co., Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, SMS Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC and Others

The modified starch market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for convenience foods and growing demands of the product in different applications such as textiles and paper making. Moreover, functional properties of modified starch and ease of incorporation in various applications further propel the growth of the modified starch market. However, volatility in prices and the availability of alternatives hamper the growth of the modified starch market. Nonetheless, new alternative sources of the product and untapped areas of application showcase major growth opportunities for the modified starch market players during the forecast period. The global modified starch market is segmented on the basis of by raw material, function, and application.

Modified starch is a chemically or physically altered food ingredients made from starch. This is done to achieve desired properties such as retaining water, gelling in cold solutions, and withstanding heat and acidity. Modified starch is also used by manufacturers in adding bulk by increasing the volume and mass of a product and reducing the use of more expensive ingredients like meat. Modified starches are also produced by enzymatic and genetic modification. Cross-linking within the starch makes the starch more resistant to heat. Modified starch serve many purposes in the food industry such as binding ingredients, emulsifier, and stabilizer useful in easy manufacturing of recipes and cookery.

The report analyzes factors affecting modified starch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the modified starch market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Modified Starch Market Landscape Modified Starch Market – Key Market Dynamics Modified Starch Market – Global Market Analysis Modified Starch Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Modified Starch Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Modified Starch Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Modified Starch Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Modified Starch Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

