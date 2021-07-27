Molecular Quality Controls Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

The report on “Molecular Quality Controls Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global molecular quality controls market is valued approximately USD 119.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising demand for external quality assessment and growing number of accredited clinical laboratories are some trends triggering the growth of the Molecular Quality Controls market over the forecast period. Global molecular quality control market is significantly driven by the government investments to promote clinical research. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it has awarded 15 new clinical trial research grants totaling more than $22 million over the next four years to boost the development of products for patients with rare diseases. These new grants were awarded to principal investigators from academia and industry across the country. As a result, the demand for molecular quality controls products would increase as these products are widely used to authenticate the accurate treatments of target disease owing to the rising awareness about health concerns, promoting the growth of the market across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for multi-analyte controls offers lucrative growth prospects for the molecular quality controls market. However, high cost associated with the quality control is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Seracare Life Sciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Microbiologics Inc., Zeptometrix, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel, Qnostics, Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.

The global Molecular Quality Controls market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Molecular Quality Controls market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Molecular Quality Controls market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Molecular Quality Controls market in these regions.

